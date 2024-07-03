Dallas Cowboys fail to crack top 10 in PFF's secondary rankings
Well, it didn't take long to prove my point that the Dallas Cowboys secondary doesn't get the respect they deserve from fans and those who cover the NFL.
This time, PFF's John Kosko didn't rank the Cowboys' secondary in the NFL's top ten. He ranked Dallas as the 13th-best secondary in the NFL.
Kosko wrote, "The Cowboys falling out of the top 10 might surprise some, but as of this writing, cornerback Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent and will be a big loss. Cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs will form a formidable duo, but they are as boom-or-bust as they come at the position — they give up a ton of separation and big plays for the payoff of the interception. It ends up as a net positive for them, but the lowlights bring them down in the grading and the rankings."
Let’s delve into the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary and explore why their ranking outside the top ten by Pro Football Focus (PFF) is very surprising. PFF’s annual projected rankings for the 2024 season have the Cowboys falling to 13th place after being ranked sixth the previous year.
Here’s why this ranking is perplexing.
Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have been exceptional playmakers in the secondary. Since 2021, Diggs and Bland hold the top two spots in total interceptions across the entire NFL. Diggs, despite missing a significant portion of last season, still leads the league in interceptions since 2021.
They both have been voted first-team All-Pro and are two of the very best in the entire league. When you throw in Jourdan Lewis in the slot, their trio of cornerbacks is as good as anyone's in the NFL.
Safety Malik Hooker has been a valuable addition to the Cowboys’ defensive backfield. His coverage skills and range make him an asset in the deep half of their secondary. While Hooker has battled injuries in the past, he has been a solid player for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2021.
Donovan Wilson has had his ups and downs, but he has been a solid player at safety for Dallas. He has started 43 games over the past 4 years and has brought physicality and toughness to their defense. When healthy, he is a difference maker.
Their safeties might not be the strength of the team, but they are far from being an issue.
PFF’s ranking of the Cowboys’ secondary outside the top ten is surprising, considering the playmaking abilities of Diggs and Bland and the solid performance of their safeties.
The Cowboys will have to remind everyone again in 2024 how special their secondary is.
