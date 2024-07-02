Time to give Trevon Diggs & DaRon Bland the credit they deserve
Dallas Cowboys stars Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland are two of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, yet they remain underappreciated. Fans and media personalities alike continue to overlook their achievements.
It’s about time they receive the recognition they deserve.
In 2023, DaRon Bland made first-team All-Pro but, somehow, only finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting despite breaking an NFL single-season record with five interceptions returned for a touchdown, with nine interceptions throughout the season.
Bland’s pick-sixes were wildly impressive, especially considering he hadn’t returned any interceptions for touchdowns in his NFL or college career until that season. He should have been a more serious contender for the award.
Stephon Gilmore won the DPOY award in 2019 with only six interceptions and only two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Interceptions aren't the only factors in evaluating cornerbacks, but Bland still finished as PFF's most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL in 2023.
To put this in perspective, only 31 players in NFL history have returned more interceptions for touchdowns in their career than Bland did through the first 11 games of the 2023 season. His impact extended beyond the end zone, as he took charge of the outside cornerback position in Trevon Diggs’ absence, helping keep the Cowboys’ defense among the league’s best.
Trevon Diggs, on the other hand, had a phenomenal 2021 season.
He led the NFL with 11 interceptions, tying a single-season team record set by Everson Walls in 1981. Diggs’ ability to create turnovers was unmatched, and he even recorded a pick in his first six games, tying an NFL record.
Together, Diggs and Bland form one of the best cornerback duos in recent memory. Their combined impact on the Cowboys’ defense is undeniable, yet they haven’t received the credit they truly deserve.
Perhaps it’s time we recognize their exceptional contributions and celebrate their remarkable seasons. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have etched their names in NFL history with their outstanding record-breaking seasons. Let’s give credit where it’s due and appreciate the brilliance of these two cornerbacks.
