Cowboys Depth Chart: KaVontae Turpin vs. Tony Pollard as Return Man?

Though he may be among the Dallas Cowboys’ top offensive options, running back Tony Pollard’s is poised to play a dual role on special teams in 2022.

With their 2022 preseason slate set to begin, the Dallas Cowboys have released their first, yet unofficial, depth chart of 2022.

While few would argue that running back Ezekiel Elliott would once again claim the top spot as the team’s top rusher, fellow runner Tony Pollard’s place as Dallas’ primary sidekick in their ground game is equally as unsurprising.

However, Pollard’s name was interestingly found twice among the specialists. Though he has been their top option as a kick returner, Pollard will apparently be returning punts for the Cowboys, as well, in 2022.

Well, maybe.

Pollard has been quite effective in returning kicks for Dallas since joining the team in 2019. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he returned 32 kicks for 766 yards. Throughout his three years with the Cowboys, he has logged 63 kick returns for 1500 yards (23.8 yards-per-return) and one touchdown.

Despite his success as a kick returner, Pollard has yet to register any pro level statistics as a punt returner. And that's where KaVontae Turpin comes in.

Turpin, the TCU product who was the MVP of the USFL just a few weeks ago, signed with Dallas during camp in Oxnard. Coach Mike McCarthy praised him from the start, saying he "has Tony Pollard-like traits'' and that he's "dynamic with the ball in his hands.”

We think Turpin will return punts. We wonder if he should return kicks, too.

Pollard’s most significant contributions in 2022 are likely to be in the running game. The 25-year-old has not only become a formidable complementary piece in Dallas’ stable of running backs, he has also shown flashes of elite play, in his own right. In fact, Cowboys fans continue to clamor for Pollard’s increased involvement in the team’s offensive game plan.

As a tandem, both Elliott and Pollard provide quarterback Dak Prescott with a reliable and oftentimes explosive running game to balance a potent offense. The pair of rushers routinely commands the respect and attention of opposing defenses as one of the best 1-2 punches in the league.

Pollard, on the other hand, enjoyed his best pro season in 2021, running for 719 yards on 130 carries (averaging 5.5 yards-per-carry) and two rushing touchdowns. The Memphis product was often dynamic with the ball in his hands. Yet, the overall consensus seems to be that Pollard was underutilized in coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. As such, he has likely yet to scratch the surface of his potential. Should Elliott’s health struggles once again surface in 2022, Pollard should be called upon to shoulder the load. At the very least, McCarthy and the Cowboys offensive brain trust must find both traditional and creative ways to further incorporate Pollard into Dallas’ offense.

Expectations are high heading into the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys. Though much attention will be placed on Prescott and the passing game, the rushing tandem of Elliott and Pollard might be primed for a breakout year. It would be smart for the Cowboys to utilize each back to his full potential. Having two potentially game-breaking backs in their arsenal for 2022 is not a luxury of which they are guaranteed to have in 2023. Pollard is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is likely to command a hefty salary on the open market.

Dallas will partake in its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. We bet that the "unofficial'' depth chart will be proven to be just that, maybe as early as Saturday, when Turpin is actually the guy carrying a special-teams load over Pollard.

