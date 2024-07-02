DeMarcus Lawrence could be in final year as a Cowboy; he's been one of the best
If this is the final year for DeMarcus Lawrence in Dallas, he will be greatly missed.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been a consistent force for a decade. Drafted No. 34 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Lawrence has weathered coaching changes, quarterback shifts, and doubters. Yet, he remains the lifeblood of the Cowboys’ defense and one of the league’s most reliable players.
Lawrence’s career didn't start off with a bang. A fractured right foot during training camp delayed his debut until Week 9 of his rookie season, where he didn’t register a sack in the regular season.
However, he did help win the playoff game against the Lions with his game-ending strip sack.
In 2017, Lawrence exploded for a 14.5-sack season, earning him a tie for fourth place in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He became a second-team All-Pro and made the first of his three Pro Bowl appearances. His pass-rushing prowess was evident, but his impact extended beyond sacks.
Lawrence’s run defense consistently ranks among the best in the league.
This season, he boasted a 92.2 run defense grade, according to PFF, second only to Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. His tackles frequently resulted in stops, frustrating opposing offenses. His impact often transcended the box score, like his game-changing fourth-down stop against the Seattle Seahawks in week 13.
Lawrence’s contributions go beyond flashy plays. He’s the unsung hero, doing the dirty work that doesn’t always make headlines. His relentless pursuit and hustle, even at age 31, exemplifies dedication to the Cowboys' success.
As Lawrence enters the final year of his contract, Cowboys fans should savor every moment. He shows no signs of slowing down and his legacy as a Dallas Cowboy is etched in grit, resilience, and heart.
DeMarcus Lawrence was and is the heart of the Dallas Cowboys defense and deserves our applause. Let’s appreciate the decade he's spent giving his all to the team on the field.
