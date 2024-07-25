Ex-rival questions Dak Prescott's 'toughness' & 'heart'
Everybody in the NFL is a critic, and everyone has their own opinion about players and coaches.
Former NFL Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy joined host Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show to discuss Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his postseason struggles.
"In my opinion, I don’t think he’s tough enough," McCoy said. "When everybody’s played at the elite level, it’s the playoffs, small margin for error.
"We need our best to be the best. Andy Reid always said, 'In big games, I need my best players to outperform their best players.' And with Dak in the playoffs, he doesn’t do that. He freezes up. I don’t want to say it’s lack of heart, but sometimes he plays like he doesn’t have that dawg in him."
Since being drafted in 2016, Prescott has led the Cowboys to the playoffs five times. In those appearances, the Cowboys have only won two playoff games with both wins coming in the wild card, and have never advanced beyond the divisional round.
As he enters his ninth season and with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, there have been reports of a potential long-term deal for Prescott.
Nevertheless, the veteran quarterback may be facing the most pressure of his career to lead his team to glory.
