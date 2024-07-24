NFL Insider has a strong take on Dak Prescott's contract negotiation
Another NFL Insider has weighed in on Dak Prescott and his ongoing contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys. And once again, it appears all the leverage is in the hands of No. 4
Dianna Russini of The Athletic said Wednesday morning that she believes Prescott will be the first quarterback to make $60 million per season. Now Adam Schefter joined the conversation and says Dak is going to make more than that.
Schefter stated on ESPN that Prescott will "reset the quarterback market" when he signs either in-season or after. He added that he can see this situation dragging on, at which point Prescott will be able to start a bidding war and land "north of $60 million."
It's hard to argue against Schefter considering the money Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence made this offseason. His price tag will only increase if other quarterbacks sign deals superior to theirs, which Russini says should happen with Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Dak Prescott has all the leverage
Playing quarterback for America's Team means Dak Prescott will always have detractors. There's truth to some of the criticism, especially when it comes to postseason performance, but that's true of many other quarterbacks who signed big deals.
What's more important, at least for Prescott, is the fact that he has all the leverage. As Schefter reminds us, the Cowboys can't use the franchise or transitional tag on Prescott. That means he can decide at any point in the negotiation process to end the discussion and wait until the 2025 offseason.
At that point, Dallas would have to bid against other teams to secure his services. Considering how rare franchise quarterbacks hit the open market, that bidding could get out of control in a hurry.
