Execs, coaches, scouts list of top 10 ten interior offensive lineman, which Cowboy's made the cut?

ESPN conducted a survey involving NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to determine the top 10 interior offensive line in the league. According the PFF the Cowboys have the best offensive guard duo in the league. Read on to see where they landed on the list.

Executives, Coaches, and Scouts Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman

Honorable Mentions: Wyatt Teller, Tyler Smith, Erik McCoy, Robert Hunt, Michael Onwenu, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz

10. Elgton Jenkins

Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) provides pass protection during the second quarter of their game
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9. Trey Smith

ansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) poses for a photo after winning Super Bowl LVIII
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8. Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Frank Ragnow (77) before a snap against the Denver Broncos
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6. Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

5. Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) celebrates with guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a touchdown pass
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

4. Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as guard Joe Thuney (62) provides coverage against Miami Dolphins
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

3. Quenton Nelson

Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2. Chris Lindstrom

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) on the field during the first day of training camp
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1. Zack Martin

Dallas Cowboys tackle Zack Martin (70) warms up during practice at the Ford Center
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Martin's reign continues. His consistent brilliance, both in run blocking and pass protection, has earned him widespread respect. While some whispers suggest he might be nearing the end of his career, his performance in 2023 showed once again why he is one of the leagues best.

But the Cowboys weren't done there. Rising star Tyler Smith, the Cowboys left guard, surprisingly landed just outside the top ten, receiving an "honorable mention" nod. This came as a shock to many, considering Smith's impressive rookie season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl selection in his second year.

Many analysts and fans believe Smith might have even outperformed Martin in 2023. While Martin remained elite, his age has impacted his overall power and influence on an offensive line. In contrast, Smith dominated  shutting down some of the league's most feared pass rushers.

For the Cowboys, this ranking showcases the strength of their interior offensive line. Martin remains a dominant force, while Smith's rapid development and current talent promises a bright future. With Zack Martin hitting free agency and also considering retirement it is sad to think that this duo might be coming to an end soon.

