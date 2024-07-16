Execs, coaches, scouts list of top 10 ten interior offensive lineman, which Cowboy's made the cut?
ESPN conducted a survey involving NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to determine the top 10 interior offensive line in the league. According the PFF the Cowboys have the best offensive guard duo in the league with 9x Pro Bowler Zack Martin and 1x Pro Bowler Tyler Smith.
Read on to see where they landed on the list.
Executives, Coaches, and Scouts Top 10 Interior Offensive Lineman
Honorable Mentions: Wyatt Teller, Tyler Smith, Erik McCoy, Robert Hunt, Michael Onwenu, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz
10. Elgton Jenkins
9. Trey Smith
8. Frank Ragnow
7. Creed Humphrey
6. Landon Dickerson
5. Joel Bitonio
4. Joe Thuney
3. Quenton Nelson
2. Chris Lindstrom
1. Zack Martin
Martin's reign continues. His consistent brilliance, both in run blocking and pass protection, has earned him widespread respect. While some whispers suggest he might be nearing the end of his career, his performance in 2023 showed once again why he is one of the leagues best.
But the Cowboys weren't done there. Rising star Tyler Smith, the Cowboys left guard, surprisingly landed just outside the top ten, receiving an "honorable mention" nod. This came as a shock to many, considering Smith's impressive rookie season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors as well as a Pro Bowl selection in his second year.
Many analysts and fans believe Smith might have even outperformed Martin in 2023. While Martin remained elite, his age has impacted his overall power and influence on an offensive line. In contrast, Smith dominated shutting down some of the league's most feared pass rushers.
For the Cowboys, this ranking showcases the strength of their interior offensive line. Martin remains a dominant force, while Smith's rapid development and current talent promises a bright future. With Zack Martin hitting free agency and also considering retirement it is sad to think that this duo might be coming to an end soon.