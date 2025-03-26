Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders
It wouldn't be an NFL offseason without the Dallas Cowboys finding themselves in the headlines for the most ridiculous reasons. On Wednesday afternoon, that happened when a "sports personality" claimed the Cleveland Browns were working to trade for Dak Prescott.
The rumor was immediately suspicious as it began making the rounds and was quickly shot down by those who cover the team on the local beat.
Now, another team insider is speaking out and calling the rumor "fake news."
MORE: Cowboys legend thinks team could make major QB splash in NFL Draft
Jane Slater of the NFL Network shared the news relayed to her by team sources who made it clear that there is no truth to the rumor.
"I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns," Slater wrote on X. "In fact, texts with two sources tell me 'fake news' and 'absolutely not' before this gets any sort of wheels."
Not only would Jerry Jones and the Cowboys be unwilling to take the ridiculous dead cap hit in 2025 by moving Prescott, but Dak has a no-trade clause and wants to win. As much as the Cowboys are joked about around the league, they are closer to contending than the Browns.
There's also the fact that Cleveland recently made a horrible deal with Deshaun Watson that has the team's salary cap situation in disarray.
So while people like to bring up the Cowboys and involve the team in the most ridiculous and absurd trade rumors, it appears you can chalk these up as offseason boredom.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
3 NFL Free Agent signings the Dallas Cowboys will wish they made
NFL Draft analyst calls for Cowboys to trade up for Travis Hunter
Micah Parsons’ contract extension defines Cowboys offseason