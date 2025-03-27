Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have to find a new signature celebration. The NFL announced some minor rule changes for the 2025 season with one of the tweaks raising eyebrows on social media.
The league will now consider the "wipe your nose" celebration a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for being a "violent gesture."
Lamb is known for breaking out the celebration after a big play, which led to some jokingly referring to the league's rule change as the "Ceedee Lamb Rule."
Naturally, Lamb addressed the rule change on social media.
"[SMH], I have plenty in mind," Lamb wrote on X.
While it appears to be a ridiculous rule on the surface, the term "wipe your nose" references "the act of violently attacking the ops (opposition) in a harsh manner."
Urban Dictionary notes, "The index finger slides horizontally under the nose in the path of the ops and ends with the thumbs down position. This gesture lets your team know you're out for blood and to scare the ops away."
There are much bigger issues the NFL should be addressing, but for now, you better make sure you don't catch a cold.
Last season, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns while earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro consideration.
We'll have to see what adjustments he makes to his celebration routine for 2025.
