Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban

CeeDee Lamb will need to find a new signature celebration after the NFL banned the "wipe your nose" gesture which will now be an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after getting a first down against the Chicago Bears.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after getting a first down against the Chicago Bears.
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have to find a new signature celebration. The NFL announced some minor rule changes for the 2025 season with one of the tweaks raising eyebrows on social media.

The league will now consider the "wipe your nose" celebration a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for being a "violent gesture."

Lamb is known for breaking out the celebration after a big play, which led to some jokingly referring to the league's rule change as the "Ceedee Lamb Rule."

MORE: Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft

Naturally, Lamb addressed the rule change on social media.

"[SMH], I have plenty in mind," Lamb wrote on X.

While it appears to be a ridiculous rule on the surface, the term "wipe your nose" references "the act of violently attacking the ops (opposition) in a harsh manner."

MORE: Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders

Urban Dictionary notes, "The index finger slides horizontally under the nose in the path of the ops and ends with the thumbs down position. This gesture lets your team know you're out for blood and to scare the ops away."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after making a first down against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after making a first down against the New York Giants. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are much bigger issues the NFL should be addressing, but for now, you better make sure you don't catch a cold.

Last season, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns while earning his fourth Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro consideration.

We'll have to see what adjustments he makes to his celebration routine for 2025.

