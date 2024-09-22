Jake Ferguson injury update: Will Cowboys star TE play vs Ravens?
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to host the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Week 3 and the team will need all hands on deck to recover from an embarrassing loss just one week ago.
One of the players who could provide a boost for the Cowboys is star tight end Jake Ferguson, who was injured in the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Ferguson suffered a knee injury in the opener and there was some concern that he could miss extended time, but it was ultimately determined that he suffered a minor MCL sprain.
He attempted to play last week, but was ruled out after going through pre-game warmups.
This week, however, it appears Ferguson will get the green light.
"Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is expected to be active," Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer wrote on X. "Ferguson is a top 10 TE and really the second option for Dak Prescott in the passing game."
If Ferguson does suit up for the Cowboys, it provides a major boost to the offense.
Last season, Ferguson had a breakout year with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
