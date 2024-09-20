6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance
The Dallas Cowboys were harshly criticized for sending a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Trey Lance. They look even worse after the former North Dakota State quarterback had five interceptions in the preseason finale.
Any hope Dallas had of flipping him for a draft pick went out the window that day.
There was also never any hope that he could take over for Dak Prescott — and his presence did nothing to put pressure on Dak's camp. In the end, it looks like the Cowboys threw away pick No. 124, which is a shame since there were options on the board at that point that could have helped improve their roster.
San Francisco used the selection on Malik Mustapha and the safety from Wake Forest has appeared in two games. He's been active on special teams and the base defense, recording four tackles. That might not sound like much but it's more than the Cowboys have gotten from Lance.
Of course, Dallas wouldn't have used that pick on Mustapha — or any other safety — since they were comfortable with the depth at that position. What they could have done, however, is use the 124th pick on a running back.
Easily the biggest weakness on the roster, Dallas could have laned these six backs who would have made an instant impact.
Audric Estime
Audric Estime was a beast for Notre Dame. He had 920 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 followed by 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023. Despite what he showed on the field, a slow time in the 40-yard dash dropped his stock and Estime fell to the Denver Broncos in the fifth round.
In the preseason, he looked the part of an NFL back with 63 yards on 19 attempts and two touchdowns. He added another 34 yards on five receptions to prove he can help as a pass-catcher as well.
He was unfortunately sent to the IR but knowing he could return in a month would still offer more promise than Lance does.
Isaac Guerendo
In the regular season, Isaac Guerendo has yet to make an impact for the 49ers. The 129th pick from Louisville has just one attempt in two games, gaining no yards. He did at least show promise in the preseason as a running back and returner.
He finished with 32 yards on the ground but had 122 on kick returns. That includes a 93-yard touchdown.
Guerendo earned a spot on the roster that day but hasn't found his way into a loaded backfield. That wouldn't be the case in Dallas, where he would be a welcome addition.
Will Shipley
Will Shipley is another player who hasn't done much in the regular season, outside of a 27-yard kick return. That's to be expected with Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell ahead of him.
If the Eagles ever had to turn to the rookie, they would feel more than comfortable doing so. Shipley (pick No. 127) showed off his talent in the preseason. He was especially dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield, something the Cowboys could use.
Ray Davis
Selected at No. 128 overall, Ray Davis has the second most rushing attempts for the Buffalo Bills through two games. He hasn't lit the world on fire, but he's been a decent backup with 55 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Davis is on the older side for a rookie. That shouldn't be a deterrent in the mid-rounds, and the Bills are more than pleased with him as the No. 2 back behind James Cook.
Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving is another back who had sensational production but didn't test well at the NFL Combine. That led to the Oregon product sliding into the fourth round, going to Tampa Bay at pick 125. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has started out his career on a high note with 84 yards on 16 attempts (an average of 5.3 per rush).
He's averaging much more per touch than Rachaad White and if that keeps up, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the rookie take over the role of lead back. That would already be the case had the Cowboys kept pick 124 and used it on Irving.
Braelon Allen
One of the most confusing things in the NFL Draft is that a player can look the part of an elite running back, put up unbelievable numbers, and enter the league at 20 years old, yet the consensus is that he's not going to be a good player.
That was the case with Braelon Allen who stands 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds. He recorded 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns for Wisconsin and lasted until pick No. 134. The Jets were thrilled to land him and he's put up 96 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushing attempts.
Allen is not only a talented back, but he doesn't turn 21 until January 2025. That means he has many years left to make life tough on defenses. Too bad he's not doing that for the Cowboys.
