KaVontae Turpin excited for new NFL kickoff rules to be 'great weapon'
Pro Bowl kick returning KaVontae Turpin is a playmaker anytime the ball is in his hands.
With the NFL's new kickoff rules, there will be extra opportunities for Turpin to make big plays in the return game. Turpin, who has also been getting extended looks at wide receiver during camp, has been impressing during special teams drills in Oxnard.
Turpin also shared his thoughts on the new kickoff rules and how they can be a "great weapon" for the Cowboys this season.
WATCH: KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team
“I feel it’s going to be an exciting play for us,’’ Turpin said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s going to be a great weapon for us, especially with me back there.
“I feel like I’ll have fun back there.’’
With the new rule, nothing changes for the kickers, but the remaining members of the kickoff unit will line up at the receiving team's 40-yard line. The return team must have at least nine blockers between the 30- and 35-yard line.
The kickoff team and blockers cannot move until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside of the 20-yard line.
Touchbacks result in the ball moving to the 30-yard line if the ball reaches the endzone in the air. If it touches the ground before bouncing out of the endzone, the ball goes to the 20.
“With me, I hope they don’t kick it into the end zone and give us the ball on the 30,’’ Turpin said. “The first three games, I feel I’m going to have a chance. But if I break one or two, I think they will just kick it in the end zone and rely on defense.
"I feel like it’s easier. The guys not being able to move until I touch the ball, that gives me a chance to see everything on where I can go. I feel like I can score my first touchdown with this rule."
The Cowboys will be hoping that Turpin's visions come to fruition.
