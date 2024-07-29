WATCH: KaVontae Turpin practices new kickoff rules, jukes out entire team
The NFL is introducing new kickoff rules for the 2024 season, and the Dallas Cowboys are putting in the extra work to make sure their special teams unit is prepared.
On Sunday, the Cowboys were working on their returns and Pro Bowl return specialist KaVontae Turpin took the opportunity to show off his talents.
In a video shared by Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com, Turpin takes a kickoff before juking out the entire coverage unit and jetting down the center of the field.
MORE: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin ranked as the NFL's 6th fastest player
With the new rule, nothing changes for the kickers, but the remaining members of the kickoff unit will line up at the receiving team's 40-yard line. The return team must have at least nine blockers between the 30- and 35-yard line.
The kickoff team and blockers cannot move until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside of the 20-yard line.
Touchbacks result in the ball moving to the 30-yard line if the ball reaches the endzone in the air. If it touches the ground before bouncing out of the endzone, the ball goes to the 20.
With the new rule, there will be more opportunities for returners, and that's something the Cowboys hope they can take advantage of with an electric return specialist like Turpin.
Seeing Deuce Vaughn getting reps is also exciting, because he showed last preseason that he can be a special playmaker with the ball in his hands.
Watching the new NFL kickoffs during the preseason should be a lot of fun.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc