La'el Collins reveals reason he chose Cowboys to re-launch NFL career
New/old Dallas Cowboys' offensive lineman La'el Collins only got a cameo role in Saturday night's 31-21 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, playing just 10 snaps. But if the veteran gets his way, he'll have a much bigger role in the regular season.
In a new story from ESPN, Collins says he recently gave a message to Dak Prescott's daughter, MJ.
MORE: Tyler Booker only first-rounder to get this 'honor' after Cowboys' scratch
"I'm going to protect your daddy," Collins said. "Nobody's going to get him."
Collins is in his third tour of duty in Dallas. Though he was a mainstay of offensive lines that opened holes for two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, he was signed after training camp started because of numerous injuries and, at age 32, will have to scrap to make the final roster. He left Dallas for the Cincinnati Bengal in free agency in 2022, but suffered a torn ACL and MCL and hasn't played in an NFL since.
He attended the offseason retirement ceremonies of former teammates Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, and remained a familiar friendly face that also maintained a relationship with Prescott.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
"MJ ain't got to worry. Her dad will be protected," Collins said. "That's my baby niece. I got two nieces now. So I'm just excited to be the favorite uncle. And I'm just excited to get a chance to be in front of [Prescott] again and protect him, keep people away from him."
Collins says he's down to 300 pounds for the first time since high school and that his knee is healthy. He also reiterates that Dallas was his first choice to re-launch his NFL career.
"I mean obviously the best-case scenario was to go back where it all started," he said. "it's nowhere else I'd rather be, that's 100% a fact. Even when I left, it was nothing like home. So this is what I know. This is where my heart is, so I want to continue to finish off strong here."