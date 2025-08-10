Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Saturday was the preseason opener for the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 31-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted they didn't have the success he hoped for in his debut, but there were still some standouts during the game.
PFF agreed, giving out some decent scores to a couple of Cowboys.
First, let's look at the top five rated Cowboys on offense.
Surprisingly, rookie offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius was the highest-rated player on offense, earning a 72 overall. He was joined by running back Malik Davis, who led the team with 63 yards on the ground.
Guard T.J. Bass and receiver Josh Kelly were third and fourth, while offensive tackle Nate Thomas was fifth with a 66.8. The performance of Thomas is significant since he's in line to be the team's swing tackle.
Defensively, Israel Mukuamu led the way with a 90.3, earning the highest grade on the team. He finished with two tackles and an interception, once again taking advantage of every opportunity he's been given.
Rookie Zion Childress followed Mukuamu, showing he belongs in the conversation for the nickel back position. Linebacker Marist Liufau also played at a high level, flying to the ball whenever he was on the field.
Donovan Ezeiruaku didn't record any stats, but he was still generating pressure and earned a 71.5. The final defender in the top five was Troy Pride Jr., who continues to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.
