Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Entering December, it would be hard to find a team with more momentum than the Dallas Cowboys, who are riding a three-game winning streak that includes back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in five days.

The Cowboys have been led by Dak Prescott and the high-flying offense, but the defense has been elevating its play since the NFL trade deadline and the acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

With the team surging, Prescott is reaping the benefits and getting more attention in the NFL MVP race.

Prescott has played at an elite level all season and is now getting love from the oddsmakers. In the latest batch of NFL MVP odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Prescott has skyrocketed up the board and is now third in odds.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks into the stadium before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last week, Prescott's odds to win the MVP award were a whopping +10000. As we enter the new month, Prescott sits at +1100.

Topping the list as Week 13 winds down are Matthew Stafford (+105) and Drake Maye (+125), but with five games to go in the season, anything can change.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott entered the 2025 season ready to bounce back after his 2024 campaign was ended prematurely. In November 2024, Prescott suffered a partial hamstring avulsion, which required season-ending injury.

Since his return, Prescott hasn't missed a beat. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise, however, because Prescott finished as the NFL MVP runner-up in his last full season.

Prescott currently leads the league in passing yards (3,261), is tied for second in passing touchdowns (25), and has the league's highest QBR (75.3). Prescott has thrown just eight interceptions this season. He has been a leader for the Cowboys and is playing as well as any other quarterback in the league.

If the defense can continue to provide appropriate support and the team can rack up wins, Prescott will be firmly in the MVP race as the season comes to an end.

