Tyler Booker only first-rounder to get this 'honor' after Cowboys' scratch
Tyler Booker, the first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft, was a surprise healthy scratch from the team's Week 1 preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
Booker was expected to make his Cowboys debut for the team's preseason opener as the team battles through injuries, but plans changed at the last moment.
By missing the game, Booker earned an unfortunate distinction in this year's rookie class.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Booker was the only 2025 first-round pick to be a healthy scratch this weekend.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykell Williams and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston missed games due to injury, while all other 29 first-rounders suited up.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed out the note.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer addresses viral CeeDee Lamb-ref collision with unique take
Following the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed Booker's absence and said that it was all a part of the plan.
Many expect Booker to add to the physical presence along the Cowboys' offensive line, and teaming up with Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe, the Cowboys could form a dynamic trio in the interior. Hopefully, the plan pays off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Cowboys fans will cringe at this horrendous stat from their preseason opener
Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie