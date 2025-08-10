Cowboys Country

Tyler Booker only first-rounder to get this 'honor' after Cowboys' scratch

Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Booker is the only NFL first-rounder to get this unfortunate disction after his scratch in Week 1 of the preseason.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tyler Booker, the first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL draft, was a surprise healthy scratch from the team's Week 1 preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Booker was expected to make his Cowboys debut for the team's preseason opener as the team battles through injuries, but plans changed at the last moment.

By missing the game, Booker earned an unfortunate distinction in this year's rookie class.

Booker was the only 2025 first-round pick to be a healthy scratch this weekend.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykell Williams and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston missed games due to injury, while all other 29 first-rounders suited up.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed out the note.

Following the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed Booker's absence and said that it was all a part of the plan.

Many expect Booker to add to the physical presence along the Cowboys' offensive line, and teaming up with Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe, the Cowboys could form a dynamic trio in the interior. Hopefully, the plan pays off.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

