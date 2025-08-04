Cowboys holding back-to-the-future reunion with dominant offensive lineman from past
For the true glory days of the Dallas Cowboys, you have to turn the calendar back almost 30 years. But for the time when they were a dominant running team, you only have to re-sign La'el Collins.
This week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer unveiled his NSFW philosophy about running the football. While Mike McCarthy cherished his "running back by committee," Schotty is a tad more blunt.
MORE: Cowboys' WR Jalen Tolbert suddenly finds himself on the roster bubble
“The best thing you can do for any offensive line, any team offense when you’re playing elite defensive linemen is pound the freaking football," he said. "Just to shove it up their (bleep).”
For Cowboys fans who remember Collins helping open holes for two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott in the late 2010s, this is - albeit a little salty - music to their ears. Collins, now 32 after two years without getting an NFL snap, signed a contract last Friday.
He was a part-time starter in 2016 when Elliott led the league with 1,631 rushing yards, and started all 16 games two years later when Zeke produced 1,434. Since Collins left in free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, no Cowboys' runner has surpassed 1,100 yards.
Said Collins on his social media in announcing his return: "I'm back!" and "Geaux Time!"
RELATED: Cowboys cut former fifth-round pick to make room for new OTs
"I just saw him back," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "It was a very joyous reunion. LC is a guy that I love, y'all know that he's a friend well beyond the field. Honestly, in those times of those retirement parties or those announcements, I was saying to myself and honestly grabbing (trainer) Britt (Brown)and people around here that know him and saying: 'Man, I feel like he looks as good as he's ever looked.'"
Collins was visible around the Cowboys this offseason, attending the retirement ceremonies of former offensive line teammates Zack Martin and Tyron Smith.
MORE: Jerry Jones' past promises Micah Parsons will be part of Dallas Cowboys' future
The Cowboys are signing him almost as an emergency move, in the wake of losing four offensive linemen to injury. Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck), Tyler Smith(knee) and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) were all on the injury report last week, with Guyton out as much as six weeks.
After a short-but-dominant stint as right tackle for the Cowboys, Collins signed with the Bengals as a free agent. He suffered a knee injury in 2022 and signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2024 but didn't make the final roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request