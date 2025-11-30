Cowboys' Dak Prescott leads NFL in elite quarterback category

The Dallas Cowboys capped off an impressive November run as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a three-game win streak after knocking off the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in the span of five days.

While the defense's improvement has helped lift the Cowboys to a new level, the season-long play of Dak Prescott has been elite. Sure, having two superstar receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens would help any quarterback, but Prescott is putting the ball on the money better than any other quarterback in the league.

The stats back that up.

According to advanced passing stats, Prescott has a bad throw rate of 10 percent. He sits alone atop the list, while quarterbacks like Josh Allen (13.1%), Jordan Love (13.2%), Sam Darnold (13.8%), and Jalen Hurts (14%) trail behind among regular starters.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Tyler Booker celebrate with a turkey after beating the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The lack of bad throws from Prescott sets up Lamb and Pickens to make big plays after the catch, which has proved to be crucial in pivotal moments of the team's big games.

Some believe Prescott deserves to be in the MVP conversation, but unless the Cowboys can continue to keep the momentum rolling into December and reach the playoffs, it's unlikely that he would come close to gett a nod.

Entering Sunday's Week 13 games, Prescott leads the NFL with 3,261 passing yards, is tied for second with 25 passing touchdowns, and has eight touchdowns. His QBR of 75.6 is the best in the league.

We will have to see if Prescott and the Cowboys' high-flying offense can keep the momentum rolling into December when they travel to face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, to kick off Week 14. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrives before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

