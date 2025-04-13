Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons gets amazing memorabilia, Will Cowboys trade back?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're wrapping up the weekend and ready to kick off the final full week before the 2025 NFL Draft. Expect the rumors to start ramping up.
It was a quiet Saturday with the Cowboys not making many waves, but there's still some time to add a player or two before draft day.
There may be some more former NFL backups who suggest ridiculous trade ideas, so be ready for that as well.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the stories and headlines that were making waves over the weekend online and around social media.
Micah Parsons gets amazing MLB memorabilia
Cowboys star Micah Parsons added some impressive MLB memorabilia recently by getting some signed items from baseball legends. InsideTheStar.com has more.
Will Cowboys trade back?
The Dallas Cowboys will need to address multiple areas of need in the upcoming draft, but many seem to believe the team's best option may be to trade back and land more draft capital. Blogging the Boys takes a look at the many opportunities the team will have to make a move.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dallas Cowboys given lukewarm grade for NFL free agency work... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives encouraging injury update... Dak Prescott shares 'excitement' over Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer... Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sports new jersey number in public appearance... Micah Parsons rips into new college football NIL era, offers solution.