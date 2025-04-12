Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives encouraging injury update
Dak Prescott had a frustrating campaign in 2024, going 3-5 in eight starts. His final game of the season ended with him on the sideline with a hamstring injury while the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Atlanta Falcons.
It was discovered after the game that he suffered a hamstring tear and his season was over.
MORE: Former NFL quarterback offers worst Dak Prescott take of all time
Several months later, Prescott has been preparing for the new season, and videos have surfaced with him working out. Prescott looks slimmer, although he stated that he hasn't lost much weight at all. He did state that he has focused on strengthening his legs during rehab.
As far as his status for the regular season, the veteran quarterback offered an encouraging update. While speaking at the 35th anniversary Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas, Prescott said he's "close to where he wants to be" and added that he could "play a game today" if he had to.
Dallas finished the 2024 season with a record of 7-10 and overhauled the coaching staff this offseason.
Former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer replaced head coach Mike McCarthy and hired a whole new staff. Those changes have brought some hope, but the team's success—or lack thereof—will depend heavily on the health of Prescott.
Thankfully, he sounds as though that's not going to be an issue.
