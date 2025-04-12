Dak Prescott shares 'excitement' over Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer
Some of the biggest names in franchise history were together on Friday night. Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was joined by former quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman at the 35th anniversary Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas.
Prescott spent time speaking with the press during the event and discussed a wide range of topics, including his perceived weight loss, his injury status, and the future of the team under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
When it comes to Schottenheimer, Prescott was quick to say the two know one another well, with the coach spending the past three years in Dallas as a consultant and offensive coordinator. He then expressed excitement before praising the way Schottenheimer has the whole building "on the same page."
"It's not any monumental conversations that are needed to happen, but definitely his direction, the way that he sees this offense going, and the way that he sees the team going. I think it's clear throughout the team with guys and men that he's hired, the coaches, and the way that he's got the whole building on the same page." — Prescott on Schottenheimer
Schottenheimer has been praised for not only having a clear vision for the franchise, but also for the ability to communicate that vision.
Following early criticism for the hire, this has helped him gain favor. It's also why Prescott believes the team is headed in the right direction.
