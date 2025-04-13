Dallas Cowboys given lukewarm grade for NFL free agency work
The Dallas Cowboys were frustratingly inactive in NFL free agency in 2024, which thankfully wasn't the case in 2025.
They addressed several holes as they signed running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, wide receiver Parris Campbell, and guard Rob Jones. They also brought in quarterback Joe Milton III, linebacker Kenneth Murray, and cornerback Kaiir Elam via trades.
MORE: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives encouraging injury update
Despite all the moves, they weren't given an impressive grade by Pro Football Network, who published a post-free agency report card for all 32 teams. The analytical site gave Dallas a C-.
PFN did point out that the Cowboys were more active than a year ago but didn't especially love their additions, saying they added "around the margins."
"The Cowboys have been more active compared to last offseason (especially on the trade market), but are mostly adding around the margins. Dallas signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year deal to replace Rico Dowdle, who left for the Panthers in free agency." — PFN
Dallas received praise for extending Osa Odighizuwa, which kept their best free agent in town. While that was one positive, they were also criticized for dragging their feet on Micah Parsons' extension, which has only increased his asking price.
The Cowboys can still improve their chances by locking up Parsons before the season begins, and by doing well in the upcoming draft. For now, however, they haven't impressed everyone.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine