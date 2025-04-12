Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sports new jersey number in public appearance
It was well known during his breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys that DeMarvion Overshown wanted to change his jersey number.
The second-year linebacker exploded onto the scene in 2024 while wearing the No. 13. He wanted to switch back to his collegiate number, however, which was the number zero.
MORE: Micah Parsons rips into new college football NIL era, offers solution
Overshown was finally allowed to make the change this offseason, becoming the first player in team history to wear the number. On Friday night, he was spotted at the Longview Rodeo, already wearing the new jersey.
NFL teams weren't always allowed to use this number, but a rule change in 2023 made it possible. To date, no Cowboys' player had done so, but the idea of Overshown being 'Agent 0' was exciting. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones put a stop to it, saying that the number belonged to the team mascot.
MORE: Cowboys projected to trade up with Panthers for surprising edge rusher
Thankfully, Jones either read the room on his own, or was made aware of how many of these jerseys would sell. Either way, he made the right call.
Overshown is currently recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL, which originally put his 2025 campaign in doubt. He's been far more optimistic about his chances of returning early, even saying he's not ready to rule out a Week 1 return.
