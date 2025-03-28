Micah Parsons reacts to viral photo of Penn State's Lavar Arrington II
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons followed in the footsteps of Penn State Nittany Lions legends before him, most notably the legendary LaVar Arrington, who set the standard for the No. 11 on the Penn State defense.
Since Arrington dominated in the late 90s, the No. 11 on defense at Penn State has become a sign of greatness. The number has been passed from Arrington to the likes of NaVorro Bowman, Parsons, and Abdul Carter, who is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Now, it belongs to his son, LaVar Arrington II.
A photo of Arrington II in rocking the No. 11 jersey recently went viral on social media thanks to the incredible physical stature of the incoming freshman.
Parsons caught wind of the viral photo and shared his own, along with a simple message and hashtag about the iconic jersey number.
"It's a place," Parsons wrote along with the hashtag "#StixCity."
It will be great to see Arrington develop during his time in State College, and if he is half of the player that the No. 11's before him were, the legacy of the number and Penn State's defense will be in good hands for the next few years.
