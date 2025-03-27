5 Cowboys players who have to fight to keep their job in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys added several names to their roster during NFL free agency, and there will be more in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
They've made sure to fill most of their pressing needs, including at running back, where they brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Other spots, such as wide receiver, are still wide open without any prominent additions.
While we don't know exactly who will be added in the draft, we can already identify which players are on the chopping block. That said, here are five Cowboys who will be fighting for their spot in 2025.
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Jerry Jones tried to spin their trade for Jonathan Mingo as a major win for the Cowboys but after eight games, it's hard to see how Mingo fits in the future plans. He managed just five receptions on 16 targets for 46 yards.
It would be ideal to see how well he fits with Dak Prescott before giving up on the pick but the Cowboys need help at wide receiver, and are likely to add a starting caliber player in the draft. That will push Mingo down rather far on the depth chart, making it hard for him to make the 53-man roster.
T.J. Bass, G
An undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2023, T.J. Bass has proven he belongs in the NFL. The problem is that he's suddenly got some competition.
Brock Hoffman is the favorite to win the guard spot vacated by Zack Martin. If he's not the starter, it could be Robert Jones — or perhaps an addition in the draft. If nothing changes with the roster, Bass is safe. But even one more addition could make it tough for him.
Parris Campbell, WR
On his third NFC East team in as many seasons, Parris Campbell is an intriguing addition. He's shown he can get the job done, even recording 63 receptions for 623 yards in 2022 for the Indianapolis Colts.
As promising as he was that year, he was a non-factor for the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Like Mingo, he could be pushed too far down the depth chart to make the team with even one more addition.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
Deuce Vaughn was the feel-good story of the year when he was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Two years later, he seems to be hanging on by a thread.
Vaughn has 40 rushing attempts for 110 yards on his resume, which is a dreadful average of 2.8 yards per attempt. He showed improvement late in 2024, but the Cowboys already added two players they can trust more than Vaughn and should add another back early in the draft. That should all but seal his fate.
Damone Clark, LB
Damone Clark defied the odds when he played 10 games as a rookie. The LSU product wasn't expected to make it to the field at all during his first season due to a neck injury, but he fought his way back earlier than expected. He also showed plenty of talent, recording 47 tackles and forcing two fumbles.
He followed that up with 109 tackles in 2023, but was criticized for his lack of effectiveness against the run. That led to a demotion in 2024, with Clark playing in 14 games with just two starts.
The third-year linebacker had just 28 tackles and 0.5 sacks, putting his spot in jeopardy this season.
