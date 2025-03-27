3-round NFL mock draft: Cowboys trade back leads to shocking pick
With the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys will have a tough decision on their hands. They could use that selection on someone they believe is a difference-maker, or they could look to trade down and fill more holes.
In our latest three-round mock draft, they choose the latter and drop down in the opening round. It won't be a popular move but it makes sense considering they land a decent haul.
MORE: What does CeeDee Lamb's 'nose wipe' celebration mean & why did NFL ban it?
To move up in the draft in this mock, the Los Angeles Chargers send the Cowboys the 22nd and 55th pick this year, plus a future second for pick No. 12 and 149. With that out of the way, let's see what Dallas does with their four selections in the first three rounds.
Round 1, Pick 22: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Dallas lost one of the premier slot cornerbacks in the NFL this offseason when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They could look to Israel Mukuamu to fill the void but he's not a long-term answer, which is why they go with Jahdae Barron from Texas in Round 1.
Barron primarily played on the boundary for the Longhorns but his size and physical approach have him slated for the slot at the next level — and he's expected to thrive.
Fans might not love the decision to go with a cornerback in Round 1, especially with more pressing needs at running back and wide receiver. That said, they can find decent options at those positions in Round 2, whereas the drop-off from Barron to the next slot corner is much greater.
Round 2, Pick 44: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
At pick No. 44, the Cowboys add a 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout known for winning contested catches. Tre Harris spent three seasons at Louisiana Tech before heading to Ole Miss in 2023. In two years against SEC talent, Harris recorded 114 receptions for 2,015 yards with 15 touchdowns.
He might not have the same name recognition as some of the top prospects in this class but he's got the right combination of size and speed. He also showed tremendous growth over this past season and excels on the hitch route — which is one of Dak Prescott's favorites.
Round 2, Pick 55 (via Chargers): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
With the Chargers' second-round pick, the Cowboys address their need at running back. The presence of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders keeps them from feeling the need to reach and that works out as they pick up TreVeyon Henderson at No. 55.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders
Henderson shared the load with Quinshon Judkins and still recorded 1,016 yards — so working in a committee won't bother him. He's also a capable receiver out of the backfield and should be their long-term starter once he's comfortable at the NFL level.
Round 3, Pick 76: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
The Cowboys hoped the 1-tech position was solved by the addition of Mazi Smith in 2023, but he hasn't lived up to his first-round billing. That's why they go with Alfred Collins in Round 3.
Dallas has shown interest in Collins, even making him one of their top 30 visits. Collins is a massive 6-foot-6, 332-pounder who can finally give them someone capable of clogging up the running lanes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
NFL analyst lauds and slams Dallas Cowboys in free agency rankings
Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries