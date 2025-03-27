Cowboys to meet with elite NFL Draft edge prospect eager to learn from Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff was out in full force to check out the Texas A&M Aggies Pro Day with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton all in attendance.
One of Texas A&M's star prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class is standout EDGE Shemar Stewart, who did not participate in the Pro Day workouts.
However, the Cowboys clearly have interest in getting a closer look at Stewart, as he shared with reporters that he will be taking an official Top 30 visit to Big D.
Stewart revealed he would be making the visit, along with sharing what it would mean to play in Dallas and how he would be eager to learn from a generational talent like current Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
Earlier in the day, the Cowboys were named a "great fit" for Stewart, who was described as "a freakish guy" and someone "who can take a game over."
The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Stewart had eye-popping numbers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month with a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot-11 broad jump.
Last season, Stewart recorded 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed.
While the numbers don't jump off of the page, the talent is undeniably there and pairing Stewart with a player of Parsons' caliber could become an instant headache for opposing offenses.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
