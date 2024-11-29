Micah Parsons ready to call Jerry Jones to speak up for DeMarvion Overshown
DeMarvion Overshown just had the best game of his career, and that's saying something. The 2023 third-round pick has been fantastic this entire season and was the best defender on the field as the Dallas Cowboys knocked off the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.
Overshown, who missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL, has proven to be a big play waiting to happen. On Thursday, he finished with nine tackles, had a pick-six, and recorded a fumble recovery that led to another touchdown.
As he was dominating, we were all reminded that Jerry Jones wouldn't let Overshown be the first player in team history wear the number 0. His reasoning was as ridiculous as you would expect from Jones, with the owner citing that the number belongs to the team's mascot, Rowdy.
Count Micah Parsons among those who doesn't care about Rowdy, as the team's All-Pro pass rusher said he's going to "make the call" on behalf of Overshown.
In 12 games, Overshown has 84 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three pass defenses, and one interception. He's been a big play waiting to happen and as much fun as it is watching No. 13 do his thing, it would be even better to see him living up to the Agent 0 moniker.
