Micah Parsons workout video shows star prepping for season
Micah Parsons may have skipped OTAs and the beginning of Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp, but he has been doing the work.
While Parsons was initially away from the team, he focusing on individualized workouts with local boxing instructor Tony Mack. Parsons' regime included boxing and defensive reaction drills that mimic hand-fighting in the trenches.
Now, as we prepare for training camp in three weeks, a video of Parsons working out was shared by trainer Lance Deane on Instagram.
Parsons can be seen squatting, drills for explosivity, and agility drills on the beach.
Parsons took a similar approach last season, and he when he showed up to camp he was ready to go.
There is no denying Parsons is doing what it takes to stay in shape and ensure he will be ready to perform at a high level once again with Defensive Player of the Year on his mind.
The 25-year-old former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has been named to the Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons in the league.
He enters his fourth year with 213 tackles, 40.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one interception. This season, he hopes to continue performing as one of the best defenders in the NFL with a lucrative contract extension on the horizon.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
