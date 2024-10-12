Mike McCarthy's inability to manage this Cowboys issue is concerning
If only the entire Dallas Cowboys' roster can be like All-Pro guard Zack Martin who has more Pro Bowl selections (9) than holding calls (7) in his hall of fame career.
Despite being one of the winningest teams in the last three seasons, the Cowboys have been consistently hammered by penalties under head coach Mike McCarthy.
Since 2020, the Cowboys have been charged with the most penalties by any team in the NFL, accumulating a staggering 474 infractions.
Even with McCarthy's emphasis on avoiding penalties and the presence of officials at practice, the Cowboys have struggled to address this issue.
Dallas has ranked in the top 10 in penalties in each of the past four seasons, including a league-leading 127 penalties in 2021.
In their recent outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys racked up 11 accepted penalties against the Steelers, marking the third time this season they've hit double digits in penalties. This ties them with the Texans for the most penalty flags accepted in the NFL.
Furthermore, the Cowboys have been particularly prone to false starts, offensive holding, and defensive holding, ranking second, third, and second, respectively.
One player who has been particularly susceptible to penalties is rookie first-round pick Tyler Guyton. The left tackle has been flagged six times this season, including three holds and two false starts. However, penalties are a part of the growing pains for a young tackle.
Despite the uphill battle caused by numerous injuries this season, the Cowboys must prioritize improving their discipline and minimizing penalties. This is especially crucial given the tough opponents they'll face in the remaining games.
