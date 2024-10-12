CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Lip readers were working overtime this past Sunday after there was a sideline exchange between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. During the Dallas Cowboys win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Prescott threw a pass in Lamb’s direction which wound up being intercepted.
As is often the case following a turnover, both Prescott and Lamb seemed visibly frustrated and the wideout said something to Prescott, who appeared to be looking away.
History is on the Dallas Cowboys' side heading into showdown with the Lions
Couple that with a lack of an explosive game form Lamb and the rumor mill went wild with speculation that there was an issue between the two. Lamb has since clarified that, saying there’s “no beef” and even revealed what he actually said.
During the broadcast, Cris Collinsworth said it appeared there was a miscommunication between Dak and Lamb and that’s exactly what this explanation revealed. Lamb wanted to use his height advantage so he went toward the pylon for a jump ball whereas Prescott thew the back shoulder pass.
This isn’t the first time a QB and WR had such a hiccup and won’t be the last. The important thing is that they continue to work at being on the same page, which Lamb says they are.
