NFL insider expects Cowboys to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, they wanted to pair him with an experienced defensive coordinator. They found that in Matt Eberflus, who had a long tenure as an assistant with the Cowboys.

Eberflus also spent three years as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. While he didn't have success in that role, he was still seen as a respectable coordinator who could help Schottenheimer get adjusted to his new role.

While Jerry Jones has been happy with the work Schottenheimer has done, he's openly expressed disappointment in the defense. That led to NFL insider Jordan Schultz expressing a belief that Eberflus will be out once the season is officially over.

Jones has said there won't be a quick decision made, which is how he's often approached changes. He took his time when deciding to move on from head coach Jason Garrett ahead of the 2020 season. He did the same with Mike McCarthy this past year, allowing the contract to expire before beginning to look for a new coach.

Matt Eberflus was never the right fit for the Dallas Cowboys

During the coaching search, Jones was accused of settling on Schottenheimer out of familiarity. He didn't look for any of the new, hot names, but hired someone he already had a relationship with.

While Schottenheimer eventually proved to be a solid choice, the selection of Eberflus should have been just as highly criticized.

Eberflus was coming off a terrible run with the Bears, but Jones didn't let that sway his decision. Instead, he zeroed in on Eberflus due to the long relationship they had. Eberflus, who was in Dallas from 2011-2017 was the true "comfort hire." Jones hired him because he knew him, not because he was the right fit.

Once he was in Dallas, it was clear he wasn't the right coach. His scheme didn't fit the style of play the secondary was suited for, and things only became worse when they traded Micah Parsons away. Eberflus, who leans on a four-man rush, wasn't comfortable blitzing often, and the lack of a premier edge rusher only exacerbated the problem.

That's why moving on from Eberflus is the right move for both parties.

