Malik Hooker explains how Cowboys D will be different under Zimmer
The Dallas Cowboys defense is under new leadership for the 2024 season. Mike Zimmer replaced Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator after Quinn left to fill the Washington Commanders' head coaching vacancy.
Many Cowboys fans are wondering what to expect with Zimmer leading the charge, and starting safety Malik Hooker is providing some insight.
Hooker appeared on the All Fact No Brakes podcast with former Cowboys receiver Keyshawn Johnson, the same podcast he made headlines on by ripping teammate Micah Parsons for having his own podcast.
While the Parsons comments made headlines, Hooker also discussed Zimmer's approach and how it could lead to more discipline for the Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball.
"Look, scheme-wise, it won’t be much of a difference," Hooker said. "We’ve had some success in this defense last year. Both coaches are gonna demand excellence, that’s for sure. DQ [Dan Quinn] definitely did that too – I love DQ; I still talk to him all the time, and he’s a big reason I’m even here in Dallas."
The most significant difference between Zimmer and Quinn, according to Hooker, is Zimmer will let you screw up and learn, while Quinn wanted to make things as easy as possible for all of the players.
"Mike Zimmer will give you a couple of chances to mess up and learn" he added. "Dan Quinn, on the other hand, is more player-oriented. If something wasn’t clicking, he’d adjust things to make it easier for everyone to succeed.
"He might not say much in meetings, but on the field? He’s all over you, coaching his tail off. That’s what I love about him."
There is no question the Cowboys defense needs to be more disciplined, and if the players are open to Zimmer's coaching style, his hiring will be a big win for Big D.
Zimmer brings the old-school approach that Micah Parsons has praised, and he is known for producing defenses that excel at creating turnovers. With defensive backs like All-Pro cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, who have both led the league in interceptions in recent years, and Parsons off the edge, the talent will undoubtedly be there for the Cowboys' defense to excel.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
