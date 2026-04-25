Top 5 Remaining Player Fits for Cowboys on Day 3 of 2026 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys have four picks remaining in the 2026 NFL draft, three of which will be during the fourth round. They have one final pick in Round 7, but barring any further trades, the majority of their work on Saturday will be done early.

Dallas has done solid work to start the draft, filling holes at major positions of need with safety Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, and EDGE/linebacker Jaishawn Barham. They also added Dee Winters in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, giving them a starting linebacker.

While there's no shortage of options for them to continue improving their team, here's a look at the five best potential fits on the board.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Miami Hurricanes CB Keionte Scott runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott was called a "culture-changer" by NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, and the Cowboys have said they're looking for players who can establish the right culture. Scott isn't exactly a ballhawk, but he's a beast against the run, and you would be hard-pressed to find a defensive back who fits Christian Parker's vision for a nickel as well as he does.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While Keionte Scott might be the better fit overall, he wasn't on the board during our final Day 3 mock draft. Instead, Duke's Chandler Rivers was the selection, and he's still an excellent addition.

Like Scott, Rivers is slightly undersized but has an incredibly high football IQ. What makes Scott a slightly better fit is the fact that he's experienced at nickel, while Rivers mainly played outside. He has the traits to move into the slot, which is where he would have the most success at the NFL level.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After a stellar career at TCU, Kaleb Elarms-Orr put his name on the Cowboys' radar. He was one of their pre-draft visitors, and while Elarms-Orr might not be a starter on day one, he's a punishing tackler who could set the tone on special teams. Even with Winters and the possibility of Barham playing in some inside linebacker packages, the Cowboys need more linebackers and Elarms-Orr is a perfect depth piece.

Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson has the starting tight end job on lockdown, but Luke Schoonmaker hasn't solidified the TE2 role. He's going to have stiff competition in Brevyn Spann-Ford and it would make sense for the Cowboys to continue to put pressure on the position as a whole.

Enter Justin Joly, an athletic tight end who proved to be a major weapon in the passing game during his time with Connecticut and North Carolina State. Over the past two seasons with the Wolfpack, Joly recorded 92 receptions for 1,150 yards with 11 touchdowns. He needs to improve as a run blocker, but he would be a weapon in the passing game.

Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas needs to take a wide receiver at some point in this draft. They lost Jalen Tolbert in free agency and haven't seen enough from Jonathan Mingo to count on him for depth. That's why Malik Benson from Oregon would make perfect sense.

Benson is a player the Cowboys did extensive work on, which impressed the young wideout. While they were intrigued by his work in the community, it's his 4.37 speed and five touchdowns of 40-plus yards that make him an ideal target capable of stretching the field.

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