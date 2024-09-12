Cowboys Country

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 2?

Josh Sanchez

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday night with an exciting matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in primetime.

Other primetime showdowns this week include the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football and a Monday Night Football clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game for Championship Sunday?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 2 of the NFL season, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Week 2 Announcer Schedule

nfl logo
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
Time:  8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
Channel: Amazon

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Amanda Guerra

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Channel: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, September 16
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Published
