NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 2 of 2024 season
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday night with an exciting matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in primetime.
Other primetime showdowns this week include the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football and a Monday Night Football clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 2 of the NFL season, via Awful Announcing.
NFL Week 2 Announcer Schedule
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
Channel: Amazon
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, AJ Ross
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Amanda Guerra
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Monday, September 16
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
