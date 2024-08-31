Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
The 2024 NFL regular season is taking its sweet time getting here, but we are now just eight days away from the first regular season Sunday, and as fans anxiously wait, it looks like teams are continuing to ramp up excitement.
Today, the Dallas Cowboys released their uniform schedule for each game in the regular season.
This year's lineup includes the primary white, navy blue, throwback, and all-white arctic looks.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star lands on NFL All-Preseason team
Take a look at what the Cowboys will be wearing each week of the season below:
If you're a fan of the primary white uniform, then you're in luck; the Cowboys will wear that look 11 times this season.
As for the all-white arctics, Dallas will be rocking those for two games this season and wearing the navy blue on three different occasions.
The Cowboys will once again wear throwbacks when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
The primary whites are the primary for a reason, but wouldn't it be nice to see the team drop an entirely new look for one game?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Future: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
Prime Time QB: Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie