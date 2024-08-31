Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys dropped the team's uniform schedule for each game in the upcoming 2024 NFL regular season.

Tyler Reed

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NFL regular season is taking its sweet time getting here, but we are now just eight days away from the first regular season Sunday, and as fans anxiously wait, it looks like teams are continuing to ramp up excitement.

Today, the Dallas Cowboys released their uniform schedule for each game in the regular season.

This year's lineup includes the primary white, navy blue, throwback, and all-white arctic looks.

Take a look at what the Cowboys will be wearing each week of the season below:

If you're a fan of the primary white uniform, then you're in luck; the Cowboys will wear that look 11 times this season.

As for the all-white arctics, Dallas will be rocking those for two games this season and wearing the navy blue on three different occasions.

Donovan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will once again wear throwbacks when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

DaRon Bland, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) eat turkey legs after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The primary whites are the primary for a reason, but wouldn't it be nice to see the team drop an entirely new look for one game?

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

