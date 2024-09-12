Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview
If you happened to bet on the Dallas Cowboys to overcome the +2.5 point deficit that most betting sites had on them against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, then you are a richer bettor this weekend. Yes, the Cowboys dominated the Browns in a game that saw the team as slight underdogs before kickoff.
However, now it is a new week, and the Cowboys are anything but an underdog as they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Check out the current odds from ESPN BET below:
Top Dogs
Spread: -6.5 Dal
O/U: 45.5
ML: -280 Dal
Your Cowboys are massive favorites in a game between two teams that easily won their Week 1 matchups. The Cowboys also hit the over last week, which was set at 42.5. With the Saints scoring 40 plus on Sunday, there could be another good chance the over hits this week.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says
Fear Cowboys Defense
It's hard to examine the Saints Week One blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers, as the Panthers are looking like they will be the leading candidate for worst team in the league. However, every week is different in the NFL, so the Cowboys shouldn't take the Saints lightly.
The Cowboys' defense is already proving to be one of the more dominant units in the league, and if the offense can continue to find a grove with players other than CeeDee Lamb, then Dallas has a chance to roll on Sunday. If I were a betting man, I would think taking the over and money line for the Cowboys could be a wise choice. Once again, that's if I was a betting man.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie