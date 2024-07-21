NFL expert has 2 Dallas Cowboys stars ranked among the league's top 50 players
The Dallas Cowboys may not be quite as loaded as their long-time conference rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. However, compared to most teams around the NFL they have plenty of starpower to go around heading into the 2024 season, including two of the very-best players in the league.
According to an analysis by Sam Monson at Pro Football Focus which ranks the top 50 current players in the NFL, two Dallas players made the cut. The highest-ranked Cowboys player on the list was edge Micah Parsons, who came in at number five overall. Here's what Monson had to share about Parsons.
"Micah Parsons became just the fourth player in the PFF era to record 100 or more pressures in a single season, finishing the 2023 regular season with 103 from his 17-game slate. He is one of the most dynamic and explosive pass-rushers the game has ever seen, and he played the purest pass-rushing role of his career so far this past year. Only Myles Garrett had a higher pass-rush win rate than the 24.1% Parsons managed, and his pressure rate was the top mark in the league."
Only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were ranked higher than Parsons. That's a high honor and well-deserved for a player who's been in the mix to win the Defensive Player of the Year award every season since he entered the league.
The next current Cowboys player on PFF's list came in at 20th, which went to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Here's their blurb on the latest stud to wear number 88 for Dallas.
"CeeDee Lamb’s career progression has been impressive to watch. He has improved each year, and only Tyreek Hill gained more yards over the 2023 regular season. Lamb’s 91.1 PFF overall grade was tied for the third-best mark in the game, and his 2.78 yards per route run also represented a new career high. At just 25 years old, Lamb is only getting better, and may not be done improving yet.
Lamb has made three Pro Bowl teams in four years, the only exception being his rookie season, when he still put up an impressive line of 74 catches, 935 yards and five touchdowns. Every year since Lamb has managed to boost his production, raising his numbers to 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. The following year they went up to 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, then last season Lamb racked up a league-high 135 catches, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
That's the kind of production that gets you a massive pay-day in the NFL, especially when you happen to play for the Cowboys. Lamb is expected to sign a contract extension soon that could rival the market-setting deal that Jefferson just signed with the Vikings, which came out to $35 million a year. Apparently getting a new deal done for Lamb is an even higher priority for the front office than extending franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.
