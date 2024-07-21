Cowboys insider says CeeDee Lamb extension priority over Dak Prescott
When the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their first practice on Thursday, they hope to have CeeDee Lamb out there with the rest of the offense.
There's no word yet on whether or not Lamb is going to show up in Oxnard after he held out of their mandatory minicamp. Lamb and his agency are angling for a new contract and the threat of a continued holdout is apparently working as Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News says the front office is focusing on finalizing a deal for Lamb ahead of Dak Prescott.
"According to a person with knowledge of the front office's thinking, the Cowboys are putting Lamb's contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott's."
MORE: Ranking the Top 10 Defenders in the NFC East
This claim doesn't mean the Cowboys believe Lamb is more vital to the offense than Prescott. It's also not a worry they won't get that deal done. Instead, the focus on Lamb is solely about the holdout. Watkins addressed this as well, saying they know Prescott will be at camp and they can work on his deal later.
"Prescott is expected to be on the field next Thursday for the first training camp practice of the summer. You can finalize Prescott's expected massive contract later with the understanding he's coming to work."
Prescott's deal is approaching $60 million per year after Jared Goff secured $53 million per season and Trevor Lawrence got $55 million. Lamb will also break the bank with Justin Jefferson's four-year, $160 million deal being used as a bargaining chip.
