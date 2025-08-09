NFL legend & Cowboys inaugural team member, believed to be oldest living player, dies at 95
The NFL world has lost a living legend. Billy Howton, who was believed to be the oldest living player and member of the inaugural Dallas Cowboys team in 1960, has passed away, according to reports.
Howton, who was also a founder and the first president of the NFL Players Association, was 95 years old.
Howton began his career with the Green Bay Packers as a second-round pick out of Rice in the 1952 NFL draft. He was a two-time NFL receiving yards leader, a one-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader, and a two-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowl honoree.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
"We are saddened by the passing of Billy Howton," the NFLPA said in a statement on X.
"He was a key figure in the NFLPA's formation & a pioneer for player rights. Because of Billy's advocacy as our first president, today's players have a pension, disability benefits & a voice of their own in the business of football."
Howton is widely regarded as one of the most productive wide receivers in the pre-Super Bowl era, scoring the Packers' first receiving touchdown at Lambeau Field, becoming the first NFL rookie with 1,000 yards receiving in a season, and holds the Packers single-game franchise record with 257.
Howton joined the Cowboys in 1960 and spent the final four years of his career playing under the legendary Tom Landry.
Rest in peace to a legend of the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie