Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game on Saturday night.
Both teams met in a joint practice earlier this week, where it was a nice change of pace to see each team go up against someone other than themselves.
MORE: Cowboys rookies poised for Dak Prescott-like NFL preseason debut?
In head coach Brian Schottenheimer's pre-practice press conference on Friday, the first-year head coach revealed three positions he is excited to watch on Saturday.
Schottenheimer said he is excited to watch the young linebackers, running backs, and the tight end unit during Saturday's game.
I think every Cowboys fan is excited to see what the run game will look like this season. However, it won't be the competition that many are hoping for.
On Thursday, rookie running back Jaydon Blue suffered a bruised ankle, while Miles Sanders was already sitting out of practice with a nagging injury.
MORE: Micah Parsons returns to practice with news that will make Cowboys fans happy
As it currently stands, Javonte Williams may get a lot of carries with the running back unit being so short staffed.
However, with the unit being down a few, this gives rookie Phil Mafah a chance to make a statement on the biggest stage he can. There's plenty to be excited about for Saturday, and Schottenheimer has given you a few positions to keep your eye on during the game.
