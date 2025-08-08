3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be in action Saturday as they visit the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Preseason Week 1.
Typically, preseason games don't bring a lot of excitement, but die-hard fans still love to see some of the younger players get their chance to shine.
For Dallas, the biggest draw this weekend will be backup quarterback Joe Milton III, who is expected to see a lot of action in the preseason.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
Beyond that, there will be plenty to keep an eye on as this team adapts to a new coaching staff. Here's a deeper look at three important factors to monitor.
Which CBs will step up for the Cowboys?
Injuries have decimated the Dallas secondary, with Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., and Josh Butler all sidelined. While they've seen Kaiir Elam step up and play at a high level, they still need more help, especially after they struggled against the Rams in the joint practice.
One player who is recently emerging as an option is Zion Childress, who has been lining up in the slot. If he can take on that role, it would allow Dallas to start Elam and DaRon Bland on the outside, giving them much more confidence heading into the season.
MORE: Cowboys UDFA Zion Childress enters starting CB battle after making waves in camp
How will the offensive line perform?
Tyler Booker should make his debut on Saturday, which will give us our first glimpse at the team's top pick from this year's NFL draft. While keeping an eye on him will be important, the offensive line as a whole should be monitored, especially with Tyler Guyton being injured.
With him out, the Cowboys are expected to lean on Nate Thomas, a seventh-round pick from a year ago. Dallas doesn't expect Guyton to be out long, but the injury concerns are becoming legit, so seeing if Thomas can handle the job is going to be vital.
Can the Cowboys play run defense at all?
One thing that stood out during the joint practice with the Rams was how bad the Dallas run defense looked. No one expects them to suddenly be a lock-down unit after years of struggling, but some type of improvement would have been nice.
Their best chance for getting better could very well be rookie Jay Toia. It's not often a seventh-round selection carves out a role as a rookie, but if he can provide any help in the run game, he will be a part of the plan going forward.
