Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show, per report
Dallas Cowboys fans, are you ready for a positive Micah Parsons contract update for a change? Well, after the superstar pass rusher caused some concern by no-showing Thursday's open practice session, there is a glimmer of hope.
Parsons eventually joined his teammates on the field for an evening walk-through, and there was also an important private meeting.
After Jerry Jones said he has not spoken to Parsons in nearly a week since his public trade request, Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan is reporting that the two men met for "over four hours" last night.
At a time where the negotiations, or lack thereof, have become very personal and public, and positive step forward is welcomed. While the two sides reportedly had a lengthy meeting, it doesn't mean anything is imminent, especially because Parsons' agent David Mulugheta was not involved.
The unwillingness of Jerry Jones and the front office to involve Mulugheta in the negotiations has been the biggest holdup. But, as long as there is some communication, it is hopefully a positive sign of what is to come.
Last season, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn't receive his new contract until after the preseason games were in the books, so let's hope we get a similar result this season.
But if Jones wants Parsons to be on the field for Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles, he needs to stop dragging his feet.
