Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their first preseason action of the season as they will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Before the team gets to their first preseason game of the season, there's still one practice session left.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
In Friday's pre-practice press conference, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed many things in regards to the team's first preseason game and some of the things he has noticed in practice.
One thing that has stood out to Schottenheimer in camp is the speed of backup quarterback Joe Milton's passes. Schottenheimer compared them to hall of famer Brett Favre in a hilarious moment.
Schottenheimer called Milton's passes "piss-missiles." We'll take Schottenheimer's word on how fast that is.
Milton should get a lot of playing time on Saturday. Earlier in his pre-practice press conference, Schottenheimer hinted at certain players not taking the field on Saturday. Something tells me that starting quarterback Dak Prescott is one of those players.
MORE: Micah Parsons returns to practice with news that will make Cowboys fans happy
So, if you are excited about seeing the speed Milton can throw the ball, you should be in luck this weekend. Milton has received a lot of praise during training camp, but the backup role isn't officially his. The former New England Patriots quarterback is in a battle with Will Grier for that number two spot.
