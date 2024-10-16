Cowboys Country

Roster Move: Cowboys make practice squad adjustments

The Dallas Cowboys roster has seen some changes this week. Jalen Dalton joins the practice squad, while Phil Hoskins is released.

The Dallas Cowboys have announced a pair of moves to their practice squad. The team signed defensive lineman Jalen Dalton and released defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.

Hoskins joined the Cowboys' practice squad in August but did not play in any games. The veteran has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers.

Dalton, 27, last played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League during the 2024 season. He recorded 12 tackles and two sacks before landing on injured reserve on May 12th.

Prior to the 2024 UFL season, the undrafted free agent in 2019 has bounced around multiple teams, including the Chicago Bears (2019), New Orleans Saints (2019-2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022), Carolina Panthers (2023), and the XFL's Seattle Seadragons (2023).

Dalton played college football at North Carolina from 2015-2018 where he finished his college career with 93 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

