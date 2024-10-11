Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success
Behind every successful athlete is a driving force, and for Cooper Beebe, the Dallas Cowboys' rookie center, that force has been instrumental in his rapid rise.
While his talent and athleticism are undeniable, there's one person who deserves a significant amount of credit for his rapid development: his mother, Tamara Beebe.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Lions, NFL Week 6: betting odds & preview
Mama Beebe has played a crucial role in helping her son prepare for the demands of professional football, particularly as he transitioned to the center position.
According to Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Cowboys, Mrs. Beebe's guidance has been transformational for her son Cooper.
"His snapping improved from training camp around 272 percent, and we credit his mother for that," McCarthy said.
It's clear that Tamara Beebe has played a vital role in Cooper's success. Her dedication and expertise have helped him hone his skills and become a valuable asset to the Cowboys' offensive line.
The Cowboys drafted Beebe 73rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft from Kansas State. The Unanimous All-American, who played guard for the Wildcats, was tasked with an early obstacle of transitioning to center for his rookie season.
Back in July, Beebe's father Tom Beebe shared a video that caught the attention of the football world of Beebe's mom helping her son work on snapping the ball in their backyard.
It's safe to say the early coaching has paid off, through the first five weeks of the season, Beebe has only allowed two sacks, one hit, five pressures, and has committed just two penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
Against the New York Giants in Week 4, Beebe faced the Giants' All-Pro defensive tackle in 22 pass blocking snaps and didn't allow any pressures.
During Week 5 against the Steelers, Beebe ranked fourth among rookie offensive linemen in lowest pressure rates, with a 2.2% pressure rate allowing just one pressure on 45 pass-blocking snaps.
As Beebe continues to grow and develop, it's certain that the Cowboys will make sure that his mother will remain an important figure in his football development.
