Jerry Jones Voices Optimism About Cowboys' Offseason Additions

Jerry Jones promised the Dallas Cowboys would be more active this offseason than in years past, and he's delivered upon that.

While he didn't land one of the big-name pass rushers such as Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson, Jones and the front office did reshape their defense. They picked up EDGE Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and signed several defensive backs, led by former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.

The goal has been clear as the Cowboys know they have to fix their defense. With the majority of their moves done, Jones spoke on the additions and said the defense suddenly shows a "lot of promise."

"Of course, we actually have touched some offense with a great blocker, but more importantly, what we've done on defense," Jones said via Tommy Yarish. "That plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn't play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise."

Cowboys close to being playoff contenders

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jones also understands how close the team is to competing. In 2025, Dak Prescott led one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but their defense was among the worst in the league. Jones said they might have been able to not only make the postseason, but could have had a run if their defense was even slightly competitive.

"I'll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there's no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball," Jones said. "Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run."

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker taking over, the Cowboys find themselves not only trying to add talent to their defense, but to also fit a new scheme. With Parker favoring the 3-4 base, the Cowboys are adding players who can make this work, and even said goodbye to a long-term starter who was no longer a match.

Dallas sent defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers, right after signing Otito Ogbonnia. That gives them multiple defensive linemen over 300 pounds, which is a staple of the defenses Parker has worked in throughout his career.