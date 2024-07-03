Could Trey Lance's preseason performance dictate Dak deal?
Trey Lance is preparing for his first full year of training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the former No. 3 overall pick near the end of the 2023 preseason, and he spent the year as the No. 3 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.
Lance had the entire season to learn the team's offense, and now he is ready to be unleashed; at least, that is the plan.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys plan to give Lance "a ton of reps" in training camp and throughout the preseason. Schottenheimer hopes the additional reps will allow Lance to get comfortable in the Cowboys system and show the team what he brings.
Could this by why the Cowboys are dragging their feet in negotiations with Dak Prescott?
MORE: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas could be in his best interest
Will Trey Lance's preseason performance dictate Dak Prescott's future?
Lance will be competing with Cooper Rush to be the primary backup in Dallas this season.
Prescott hasn't played in a preseason contest since 2019, which is not expected to change in 2024 as he enters his contract year. That will provide many opportunities for Lance to show what he can do when leading the Cowboys offense.
Lance will get the chance to shine. What if he does?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys have 'thrown around idea' of Trey Lance as long-term QB1
If Lance proves to be a capable starter and shows flashes of brilliance, it puts the Cowboys in a tough spot. As the saying goes, no one is more popular than the backup quarterback. If the Cowboys struggle during the season, there could be calls to hand the offense over to Lance and bench the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up.
If the Cowboys fail to make a run to the conference championship, how can you justify making Prescott the highest-paid player in the league when he's shown how far he can take the team time and time again?
In the end, if Lance can excel with the opportunities he is given in the preseason, it could make the Cowboys decision a little easier.
This is the situation the Cowboys put themselves in by playing the waiting game with Prescott's deal.
Lance was a part of two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison.He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
He has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, but the time is now to show the league, specifically the Cowboys, what he's got.
