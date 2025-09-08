Cowboy Roundup: Week 1 overreactions, Cowboys unit better than advertised
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to gear up for another game week, with Dallas favored over the New York Giants.
We'll have to see if things go better in Week 2 (and if balls are caught) to get the season on the right track.
While we wait to see what the new week brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online.
Week 1 overreactions
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the biggest overreactions from the opening week of the season.
"As it was the first time anyone got eyes on Dallas under the Brian Schottenheimer regime, in the first game with Dak Prescott back from injury and since the Micah Parsons trade, overreactions from fans and the media are inevitable. Whether it’s misleading stats, a reaction to expectations, or the fact that it was only the first game of the year, here are a few things to side eye when anyone portends them to be written in stone based off of just one week of evidence."
Cowboys unit better than advertised
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the Cowboys offensive line may be better than advertised.
"Dak Prescott had clean pockets throughout the night, giving him time to spread the ball around to his playmakers. This wasn’t a fluke. Guyton held his own against speed rushers off the edge, Booker showed surprising composure in his NFL debut, and Beebe looked comfortable making protection calls at the line of scrimmage. The unit played with balance, avoiding mental lapses and costly penalties that often plague young lines. For a group many expected to be a weakness, their ability to completely neutralize Philadelphia’s front was perhaps the biggest surprise of the game."
